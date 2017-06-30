Oklahoma University To Remove Bibles,...

Oklahoma University To Remove Bibles, Crosses From Chapel

Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

East Central University in Oklahoma is removing Bibles and crosses from its on-campus chapel after receiving a complaint from a group that advocates for the separation of church and state. The public university is in Ada, about 65 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

