Oklahoma University To Remove Bibles, Crosses From Chapel
East Central University in Oklahoma is removing Bibles and crosses from its on-campus chapel after receiving a complaint from a group that advocates for the separation of church and state. The public university is in Ada, about 65 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.
