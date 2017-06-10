Oklahoma State Capitol Celebrates Centennial
The State Capitol celebrates its centennial on Friday, June 30, and will host a ceremony Monday to mark the birthday. The ceremony is highlighted by a time capsule, planned to be opened 100 years from now.
