Oklahoma regulators, researchers release update on fracking-related earthquakes

16 hrs ago

Oklahoma regulators and researchers said Tuesday new protocols to manage and prevent earthquakes linked to hydraulic fracturing operations are showing positive results in the first six months. The update from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the Oklahoma Geological Survey said regulators contacted oil and gas operators about 27 seismic events greater than magnitude-2.5 since the protocols were released in December.

Chicago, IL

