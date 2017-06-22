Oklahoma, Other States Call Out California's 'Affront to...

He's the insurance commissioner of the most populated state in the nation and that makes him a powerful figure. But with a handful of insurance commissioners, and nearly a dozen state attorneys general and one governor or now calling him out, one must wonder just how formidable is California's insurance regulator? Outdated movie references aside, Jones has been pitted in a battle with top officials in several other states over his push to get insurers to disclose investments in fossil fuels and to encourage them to get out of those investments.

