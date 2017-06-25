Oklahoma officer critically injured i...

Oklahoma officer critically injured in Saturday morning crash

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers tell KSWO that the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday just northwest of the town of Cyril. Troopers say Bryan Scott Janz, an officer with the Cyril Police Department, was pinned for 12 minutes before being freed by the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

