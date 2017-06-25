Oklahoma officer critically injured in Saturday morning crash
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers tell KSWO that the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday just northwest of the town of Cyril. Troopers say Bryan Scott Janz, an officer with the Cyril Police Department, was pinned for 12 minutes before being freed by the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|SeekTruth
|18,760
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|WarForOil
|83,980
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Fri
|Abc
|2
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Jun 18
|BO DIDDLEY
|258
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 17
|bullmoose
|78
|Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She...
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|3
|Oklahoma House Declares Abortion 'Murder'
|Jun 10
|Choicerocks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC