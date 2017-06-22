Oklahoma man on the run after allegedly killing his wife
Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, police say 25-year-old Jose Ramon Gomezbaca shot and killed his wife, 26-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez. "It appears that Gomezbaca surprised his wife as she arrived in a car with her family to the house that Gomezbaca shared with his wife and her family," Tulsa Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|SeekTruth
|18,702
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|16 hr
|Abc
|2
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Jun 18
|BO DIDDLEY
|258
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 17
|bullmoose
|78
|Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She...
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|3
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Jun 10
|Alvin Boss
|83,979
|Oklahoma House Declares Abortion 'Murder'
|Jun 10
|Choicerocks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC