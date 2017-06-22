Oklahoma man on the run after allegedly killing his wife

Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, police say 25-year-old Jose Ramon Gomezbaca shot and killed his wife, 26-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez. "It appears that Gomezbaca surprised his wife as she arrived in a car with her family to the house that Gomezbaca shared with his wife and her family," Tulsa Police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.