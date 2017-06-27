Oklahoma Joe's Pork Butt
Make sure to build the fire next to one side of the grill, or in the Firebox so that you cook with indirect heat. Cook butt at 250F to 275F using indirect heat and smoke for 4 hours flipping once.
