Oklahoma History Center racing to open 'The Art of Speed: Oklahomans and Fast Cars' exhibit
The Oklahoma History Center's special summer exhibition "The Art of Speed: Oklahomans and Fast Cars" will include a rare Pegaso Speedster, a Spanish car once known as the fastest car in the world. There are believed to be only three of the cars in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|SeekTruth
|18,702
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|16 hr
|Abc
|2
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Jun 18
|BO DIDDLEY
|258
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 17
|bullmoose
|78
|Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She...
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|3
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Jun 10
|Alvin Boss
|83,979
|Oklahoma House Declares Abortion 'Murder'
|Jun 10
|Choicerocks
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC