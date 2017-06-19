Oklahoma City Public Schools To Take Part In Gay Pride Celebrations
Oklahoma City Public Schools plans to take part in this weekend's gay pride celebrations, making it one of only five school districts in the nation to do so. The school board says participating in the events is a way of showing LGBT students are supported in the classroom.
