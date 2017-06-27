Oklahoma City Community Foundation Aw...

Oklahoma City Community Foundation Awards More Than $300,00 To Charities

Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded more than $300,000 dollars to an array of organizations in central Oklahoma through grants and funds from The Services for Elderly iFund, Access to Health Care iFund, and the Wellness Initiative. The Elderly Fund program supports organizations that provide direct services for our community's older citizens who still live in their homes.

Chicago, IL

