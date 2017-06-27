Oklahoma City Community Foundation Awards More Than $300,00 To Charities
The Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded more than $300,000 dollars to an array of organizations in central Oklahoma through grants and funds from The Services for Elderly iFund, Access to Health Care iFund, and the Wellness Initiative. The Elderly Fund program supports organizations that provide direct services for our community's older citizens who still live in their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|13 min
|SeekTruth
|18,811
|Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm...
|6 hr
|arky
|1
|Missing red feed bin
|Tue
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 26
|Patriot-1
|79
|Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated
|Jun 26
|Josselynjolie
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Jun 26
|soundsokay
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Jun 24
|WarForOil
|83,980
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC