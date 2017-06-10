Oklahoma Cigarette Fee Under Fire

Oklahoma Cigarette Fee Under Fire

Read more: Tax Foundation

Oklahoma's " Smoking Cessation and Prevention Act of 2017 " may be going up in smoke. Although Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed the act into law on May 31, the constitutionality of the law is being questioned in a pending lawsuit because of its terminology.

