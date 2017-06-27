Oklahoma Capitol's centennial marked with time capsule
Some of the items to be placed in a time capsule were on display Monday at the state Capitol. [Photos by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] The artifacts will be placed in a large stainless steel box, which will be stored in the Capitol basement once renovations in the area are complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|SEKKTRUTH
|18,778
|Missing red feed bin
|8 hr
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Patriot-1
|79
|Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated
|Mon
|Josselynjolie
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Mon
|soundsokay
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Jun 24
|WarForOil
|83,980
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC