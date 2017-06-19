Oklahoma attorney general charges doc...

Oklahoma attorney general charges doctor with five counts of second-degree murder

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

Another mistrial was declared Friday for a former Ohio police officer who went on trial twice in connection with a deadly traffic stop shooting two years ago.F... -- More than 800 public housing apartments in London are set to be evacuated over fire concerns in the wake of the deadly Grenfell Towers blaze that killed at least 7... MANHATTAN, Kan. - Twenty students from five states gathered on the Kansas State University campus June 14-17 to gain livestock industry knowledge and develop leadership skil... BROOKLYN, N.Y..

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 3 hr WarForOil 83,980
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 7 hr Seektruth 18,711
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Fri Abc 2
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Jun 18 BO DIDDLEY 258
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 17 bullmoose 78
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... Jun 13 ThomasA 3
News Oklahoma House Declares Abortion 'Murder' Jun 10 Choicerocks 9
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,997,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC