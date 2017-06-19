Oklahoma attorney general charges doctor with five counts of second-degree murder

Another mistrial was declared Friday for a former Ohio police officer who went on trial twice in connection with a deadly traffic stop shooting two years ago.F... -- More than 800 public housing apartments in London are set to be evacuated over fire concerns in the wake of the deadly Grenfell Towers blaze that killed at least 7... MANHATTAN, Kan. - Twenty students from five states gathered on the Kansas State University campus June 14-17 to gain livestock industry knowledge and develop leadership skil... BROOKLYN, N.Y..

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.