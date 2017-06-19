Officials Say Oklahoma Elections Not Hit By Russian Hackers
Oklahoma election officials say the state's voting systems weren't targeted by the Russian government last year despite evidence showing more than 20 other states were targeted. Oklahoma State Election Board spokesman Bryan Dean told The Oklahoman that there weren't any attempts to access Oklahoma's election systems.
