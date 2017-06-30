New Taxes Hitting Oklahomans' Wallets Starting July 1
With state of Oklahoma trying to scrape together funds after a pair of deep budget deficits, new taxes, fees and the end to some give backs all start July 1. First on the list, an end to a multi-million-dollar tax break for wind energy companies and a $46 million rebate for oil and gas. Along with that the controversial tax increase on the gross production of oil and gas from one percent to four percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|6 hr
|michael
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|SeekTruth
|18,825
|Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm...
|Jun 28
|arky
|1
|Missing red feed bin
|Jun 27
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 26
|Patriot-1
|79
|Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated
|Jun 26
|Josselynjolie
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Jun 26
|soundsokay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC