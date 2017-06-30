New Taxes Hitting Oklahomans' Wallets...

New Taxes Hitting Oklahomans' Wallets Starting July 1

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

With state of Oklahoma trying to scrape together funds after a pair of deep budget deficits, new taxes, fees and the end to some give backs all start July 1. First on the list, an end to a multi-million-dollar tax break for wind energy companies and a $46 million rebate for oil and gas. Along with that the controversial tax increase on the gross production of oil and gas from one percent to four percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension 6 hr michael 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) Wed SeekTruth 18,825
News Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm... Jun 28 arky 1
Missing red feed bin Jun 27 Helping 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 26 Patriot-1 79
News Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated Jun 26 Josselynjolie 1
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Jun 26 soundsokay 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC