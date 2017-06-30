New Taxes Hitting Oklahomans' Wallets Starting July 1

With state of Oklahoma trying to scrape together funds after a pair of deep budget deficits, new taxes, fees and the end to some give backs all start July 1. First on the list, an end to a multi-million-dollar tax break for wind energy companies and a $46 million rebate for oil and gas. Along with that the controversial tax increase on the gross production of oil and gas from one percent to four percent.

