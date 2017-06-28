Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Te...

Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandments monument arrested in Arkansas for same crime

A man who drove into the Ten Commandments monument at the Oklahoma State Capitol has allegedly done the same thing in a neighboring state. In October 2014, authorities say the granite monument that sat outside the Oklahoma Capitol was destroyed when Michael Reed rammed his car into it.

