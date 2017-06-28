Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandments monument arrested in Arkansas for same crime
A man who drove into the Ten Commandments monument at the Oklahoma State Capitol has allegedly done the same thing in a neighboring state. In October 2014, authorities say the granite monument that sat outside the Oklahoma Capitol was destroyed when Michael Reed rammed his car into it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 min
|SeekTruth
|18,792
|Missing red feed bin
|19 hr
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Patriot-1
|79
|Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated
|Mon
|Josselynjolie
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Mon
|soundsokay
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Jun 24
|WarForOil
|83,980
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC