Interviews and video: Lyric Theatre o...

Interviews and video: Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma teams with Austin's...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

From left, Billy Cohen as Carl Perkins, Gavin Rohrer as Jerry Lee Lewis, Cole as Elvis Presley and Corbin Mayer as Johnny Cash in Lyric Theatre's production of "Million Dollar Quartet." Photo by K.O. Rinearson Sounds like a million bucks Lyric Theatre teams with Austin's ZACH Theatre to recreate rock 'n' roll history with 'Million Dollar Quartet' Johnny Cash famously likened doing his job - making music and taking his show on the road while coping with the pitfalls of fame - to walking a line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SeekTruth 18,760
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 21 hr WarForOil 83,980
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Fri Abc 2
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Jun 18 BO DIDDLEY 258
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 17 bullmoose 78
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... Jun 13 ThomasA 3
News Oklahoma House Declares Abortion 'Murder' Jun 10 Choicerocks 9
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,586 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC