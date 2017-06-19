Institute releases Oklahoma legislati...

Institute releases Oklahoma legislative pro-business rankings

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Research Institute for Economic Development has issued its annual evaluation of Oklahoma legislators' records this past session when it comes to pro-business and economic development issues. This year's RIED Report shows that 11 members of the state Senate and 12 members of the House of Representatives scored a perfect 100 for the session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 13 hr WarForOil 83,980
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 17 hr Seektruth 18,711
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Fri Abc 2
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Jun 18 BO DIDDLEY 258
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 17 bullmoose 78
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... Jun 13 ThomasA 3
News Oklahoma House Declares Abortion 'Murder' Jun 10 Choicerocks 9
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,198 • Total comments across all topics: 282,007,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC