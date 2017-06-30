Infant dies after found unresponsive at Oklahoma daycare
Police say a 3-month-old boy died after being found unresponsive at a home day-care in northeastern Oklahoma. Broken Arrow police say in a news release that officers were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the home on the city's northeast side and the infant was taken to a hospital where he was dead on arrival.
