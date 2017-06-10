Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated

Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Cherokee Nation says the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa is back to normal operations Saturday after it had to be evacuated overnight. Officials tell News On 6, guests were asked to leave the casino property after someone left a suspicious box near the valet station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... 1 hr soundsokay 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 10 hr Seektruth 18,761
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Sat WarForOil 83,980
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Jun 23 Abc 2
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Jun 18 BO DIDDLEY 258
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 17 bullmoose 78
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... Jun 13 ThomasA 3
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,741 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC