Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated
The Cherokee Nation says the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa is back to normal operations Saturday after it had to be evacuated overnight. Officials tell News On 6, guests were asked to leave the casino property after someone left a suspicious box near the valet station.
