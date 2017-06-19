Front To Bring Chance of Rain For The Weekend For Oklahoma
Tropical storm Cindy is moving onshore this morning and is located across southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. The system will move northward into East Texas before rapidly ejecting to the northeast of the area early Friday morning.
