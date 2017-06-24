Ex-Tulsa officer seeks delay before t...

Ex-Tulsa officer seeks delay before third murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A former Tulsa police officer set to go on trial for a third time next week in the death of his daughter's boyfriend is seeking a delay. Shannon Kepler's defense attorney asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday to postpone the trial that's scheduled to begin Monday in district court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr Seektruth 18,761
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Sat WarForOil 83,980
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Jun 23 Abc 2
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Jun 18 BO DIDDLEY 258
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 17 bullmoose 78
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... Jun 13 ThomasA 3
News Oklahoma House Declares Abortion 'Murder' Jun 10 Choicerocks 9
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,255 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC