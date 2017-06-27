DOC Outlines Disrepair, Disarray In Oklahoma Prisons
In a presentation on the state of Oklahoma's prisons on Tuesday, department officials outlined a corrections system in disrepair. The presentation was filled with stark examples of how chronic underfunding, understaffing and overcrowding have plagued the Department of Corrections.
