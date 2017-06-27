DOC Outlines Disrepair, Disarray In O...

DOC Outlines Disrepair, Disarray In Oklahoma Prisons

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

In a presentation on the state of Oklahoma's prisons on Tuesday, department officials outlined a corrections system in disrepair. The presentation was filled with stark examples of how chronic underfunding, understaffing and overcrowding have plagued the Department of Corrections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm... 2 hr arky 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 5 hr SeekTruth 18,796
Missing red feed bin Tue Helping 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14) Mon Patriot-1 79
News Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated Mon Josselynjolie 1
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Mon soundsokay 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Jun 24 WarForOil 83,980
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,489 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC