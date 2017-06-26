Doc Charged With Murder for Giving Painkiller Prescriptions
An Oklahoma doctor has been accused of murdering five patients by prescribing them opioid drugs without a legitimate medical need and, said prosecutors, in quantities and circumstances that disregarded human life. Regan Ganoung Nichols, 57, an osteopathic physician, was charged in Oklahoma County District Court with five counts of second-degree murder, according to The Oklahoman .
