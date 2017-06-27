Cracking down on bad Oklahoma doctors...

Cracking down on bad Oklahoma doctors is a worthwhile move

13 hrs ago

FIVE counts of second-degree murder brought against a Midwest City physician provide further evidence of Attorney General Mike Hunter's intention to make a dent in the significant opioid problem facing Oklahoma. The Legislature this session approved a request from Hunter to establish a commission on opioid abuse, which will work through the end of the year to come up with ways to combat addiction to drugs such as hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Chicago, IL

