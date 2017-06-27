Cracking down on bad Oklahoma doctors is a worthwhile move

FIVE counts of second-degree murder brought against a Midwest City physician provide further evidence of Attorney General Mike Hunter's intention to make a dent in the significant opioid problem facing Oklahoma. The Legislature this session approved a request from Hunter to establish a commission on opioid abuse, which will work through the end of the year to come up with ways to combat addiction to drugs such as hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.