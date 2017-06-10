Case of gay couple's wedding cake heads to Supreme Court
The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break. The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|8 hr
|SeekTruth
|18,777
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|Patriot-1
|79
|Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated
|18 hr
|Josselynjolie
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Mon
|soundsokay
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Jun 24
|WarForOil
|83,980
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Jun 18
|BO DIDDLEY
|258
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC