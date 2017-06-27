Case claims AT&T owes Oklahoma $16 bi...

Case claims AT&T owes Oklahoma $16 billion over '67 bribery scandal

A case before the Oklahoma Supreme Court could result in AT&T paying $16 billion dollars to the state due to a bribery scandal in the Oklahoma Corporation Commission decades ago. The case involved former Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice N.C. Corn and former Commissioner Bob Hopkins, who accepted bribes to change certain votes.

