Attorneys' sue over Oklahoma's new drunken driving law

The lawsuit filed Monday against Gov. Mary Fallin, state lawmakers, the state's public safety commissioner and two prosecutors asks the state Supreme Court to take the case. The law signed by Fallin June 8 abolishes the appeals process for people trying to keep their licenses after being arrested for DUI and takes effect Nov. 1. Fallin later issued an order allowing an administrative hearing if the Department of Public Safety plans to take a person's license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.