Appeals court ruling opens door to Ohio resuming executions
This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio. Ohio moved a step closer to resuming executions as the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled in the state's favor Wednesday, June 28, 2017, reversing a judge's order that delayed three executions after he declared the state's lethal injection process unconstitutional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|Wed
|SeekTruth
|18,825
|Man accused of destroying Oklahoma Ten Commandm...
|Wed
|arky
|1
|Missing red feed bin
|Jun 27
|Helping
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Oklahoma Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 26
|Patriot-1
|79
|Hard Rock Casino Hotel Evacuated
|Jun 26
|Josselynjolie
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Jun 26
|soundsokay
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Jun 24
|WarForOil
|83,980
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC