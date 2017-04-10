Woman charged with murder in Oklahoma...

Woman charged with murder in Oklahoma officer's shooting

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged 22-year-old Brooklyn Danielle Williams of Tecumseh in the death of 22-year-old Tecumseh officer Justin Terney. Williams was driving a car March 26 carrying 35-year-old Byron James Shepard when she was stopped for a traffic violation by Terney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... 26 min Priscilla 4
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 39 min SeekTruth 18,093
News Nursing Homes Fear Elderly Will Go Homeless Due... 1 hr Zeke 3
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... 1 hr Guest 5
News OSBI Continues Search For Evidence In Homicide ... 17 hr thesebones 1
News Edmond Woman Injured During Encounter With Two ... 19 hr thesebones 1
News Oklahoma creates first Pay for Success program ... 20 hr payagainandagain 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC