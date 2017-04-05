Witness with a gun stops attempted ro...

Witness with a gun stops attempted robbery of Oklahoma gas station

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Authorities told the Tulsa World that 24-year-old Kyle Buck walked into the store wearing a black mask and holding a gun wrapped in a handkerchief and demanded money from the clerk. While he was demanding money, a witness went to his truck and grabbed a handgun.

