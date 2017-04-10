Windy And Warm Across Oklahoma With R...

Windy And Warm Across Oklahoma With Rain On Easter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Warm and windy weather continues to kick off our Easter weekend, but rain chances are looming as we head into the big holiday on Sunday. A small area of low pressure will shift quickly across northeastern Oklahoma and southern Kansas this morning, and as this happens a few isolated showers could develop with potentially a few rumbles of thunder as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 1 hr seektruth 18,149
News 'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g... 21 hr Joni Schuyler 2
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Sat Herman 83,965
Poll Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10) Fri LadyLady 398
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... Fri What do you know 6
News Video Showing Man Harassing Tulsa Officer Poste... Fri soverign 1
News I Need An Affordable Car That Can Outrun A Torn... Fri nedobs 3
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,337,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC