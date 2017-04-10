Windy And Warm Across Oklahoma With Rain On Easter
Warm and windy weather continues to kick off our Easter weekend, but rain chances are looming as we head into the big holiday on Sunday. A small area of low pressure will shift quickly across northeastern Oklahoma and southern Kansas this morning, and as this happens a few isolated showers could develop with potentially a few rumbles of thunder as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|seektruth
|18,149
|'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g...
|21 hr
|Joni Schuyler
|2
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Herman
|83,965
|Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|LadyLady
|398
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Fri
|What do you know
|6
|Video Showing Man Harassing Tulsa Officer Poste...
|Fri
|soverign
|1
|I Need An Affordable Car That Can Outrun A Torn...
|Fri
|nedobs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC