Why Did Oklahoma Eliminate Wind Energ...

Why Did Oklahoma Eliminate Wind Energy Tax Credits?

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

That's the latest decision from Governor Mary Fallin, who signed House Bill 2298 into law Monday. Lawmakers estimated the decision would save taxpayers about $500 million over the next decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health Care Provider Fee Recommended (Oct '08) 14 hr homecarepalmbeach 6
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) Tue SeekTruth 18,172
News Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun... Apr 17 coffinflyrd 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Apr 16 WarForOil 83,966
News 'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g... Apr 15 Joni Schuyler 2
Poll Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10) Apr 14 LadyLady 398
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... Apr 14 What do you know 6
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC