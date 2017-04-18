Why Did Oklahoma Eliminate Wind Energy Tax Credits?
That's the latest decision from Governor Mary Fallin, who signed House Bill 2298 into law Monday. Lawmakers estimated the decision would save taxpayers about $500 million over the next decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health Care Provider Fee Recommended (Oct '08)
|14 hr
|homecarepalmbeach
|6
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|Tue
|SeekTruth
|18,172
|Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun...
|Apr 17
|coffinflyrd
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Apr 16
|WarForOil
|83,966
|'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g...
|Apr 15
|Joni Schuyler
|2
|Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|LadyLady
|398
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Apr 14
|What do you know
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC