What to do in Oklahoma on April 14, 2017: See Jewel Box Theatre's production of 'South Pacific'

Hannah Descartin uses hand movements to sing "Happy Talk" to Jeremy Small in this publicity photo for Jewel Box Theatre's production of "South Pacific," the theater's final show of this season. Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman The Jewel Box Theatre's intimate, in-the-round performance space takes on a tropical air with "South Pacific" at 8 tonight at the theater, 3700 N Walker.

