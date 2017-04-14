What to do in Oklahoma on April 14, 2...

What to do in Oklahoma on April 14, 2017: See Jewel Box Theatre's production of 'South Pacific'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Hannah Descartin uses hand movements to sing "Happy Talk" to Jeremy Small in this publicity photo for Jewel Box Theatre's production of "South Pacific," the theater's final show of this season. Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman The Jewel Box Theatre's intimate, in-the-round performance space takes on a tropical air with "South Pacific" at 8 tonight at the theater, 3700 N Walker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr seektruth 18,131
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... 7 hr What do you know 6
News Video Showing Man Harassing Tulsa Officer Poste... 12 hr soverign 1
News I Need An Affordable Car That Can Outrun A Torn... 15 hr nedobs 3
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Wed labrat 1
News Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb... Apr 12 Priscilla 4
News Nursing Homes Fear Elderly Will Go Homeless Due... Apr 12 Zeke 3
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC