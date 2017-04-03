Video & interviews: Oklahoma Girl Sco...

Video & interviews: Oklahoma Girl Scout Katie Francis breaks career cookie sale record

Oklahoma Girl Scout Katie Francis, who has set multiple cookie sales records, is seen on March 24. Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman Girl Scout Katie Francis, the top Girl Scout Cookie seller in the state this year, left, poses in 2012 with fellow Girl Scout Piper Bush, wearing a Thin Mints costume, during a ceremony for the Oklahoma's Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Contest at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. Francis was awarded a $1,529 Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan account during the ceremony for selling 7,482 boxes of cookies, an all-time state record.

