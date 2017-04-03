Video & interviews: Oklahoma Girl Scout Katie Francis breaks career cookie sale record
Oklahoma Girl Scout Katie Francis, who has set multiple cookie sales records, is seen on March 24. Photo by Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman Girl Scout Katie Francis, the top Girl Scout Cookie seller in the state this year, left, poses in 2012 with fellow Girl Scout Piper Bush, wearing a Thin Mints costume, during a ceremony for the Oklahoma's Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Contest at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. Francis was awarded a $1,529 Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan account during the ceremony for selling 7,482 boxes of cookies, an all-time state record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|44 min
|Seetruth
|18,071
|Police: Wife, Kids Escape Abuse Tulsa Husband
|5 hr
|Guest
|2
|Tulsa County officials ask for money to do thin...
|5 hr
|humorme
|1
|Political Notebook: Gov. Mary Fallin praises ne...
|6 hr
|humorme
|1
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|8 hr
|buildthewall
|1
|A look at Oklahoma's most popular specialty lic...
|9 hr
|stoned
|1
|Dylan Archives Open in Oklahoma; Public Center ...
|9 hr
|stoned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC