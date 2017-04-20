US Sen. James Lankford, R-Edmond, of Oklahoma talks agricultural...
U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma met with Robert Lighthizer, President Donald Trump's nominee to be the US Trade Representative. From his office in Washington, D.C., Lankford spoke with Radio Oklahoma Ag Network Farm Director Ron Hays about his visit with Lighthizer.
