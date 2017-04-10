Two men killed in wrecks along Oklahoma roads
A Thackerville man was killed as the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned Tuesday and a Blanchard man died after being thrown from an all-terrain vehicle Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. About 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Summitt was driving a tractor-trailer on a Carter County road, about 2.5 miles south of Dickson.
