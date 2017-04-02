Trump's budget would hit rural towns especially hard, but they're willing to trust him
At the Boys and Girls Club in this rural city in southern Oklahoma, the director is unsure how he will stay open if President Donald Trump 's proposed budget goes through, eliminating money for several staff positions. Similar conversations are happening at the Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival's after-school arts program, which relies on National Endowment for the Arts grants that Trump wants to eliminate.
