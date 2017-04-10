Thunderstorms Friday pummel Oklahoma ...

Thunderstorms Friday pummel Oklahoma City, sunny skies expected through the weekend

A round of heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the state Friday morning, shutting down highways, stranding motorists and leaving thousands without power. By noon Friday, 2 inches of rain or more had fallen on parts of the Oklahoma City metro area, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet weather network.

