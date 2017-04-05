This Year Already Among Oklahoma's Mo...

This Year Already Among Oklahoma's Most Active for Wildfires

Insurance Journal West

The agency has responded to more than 800 wildfires so far that resulted in more than 450,000 acres of burnt woodlands and grasslands. That ranks in the top five wildfire seasons in Oklahoma, state forester George Geissler told The Oklahoman.

