The surprise we found in reddest of the red states, Oklahoma
The #MeetInTheMiddle project hit the MeadowBrook Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., to talk to Trump voters. Editor's note: Sunday was Day 7 of a two-week tour of Middle America as Matt Arco and Andrew Maclean connect people in New Jersey with those in red states.
Comments
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Juan Carlos
|83,972
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|8 hr
|SeekTruth
|18,188
|Former director of Oklahoma charity gets 10 mon...
|17 hr
|nohope
|1
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Sun
|Rswan
|2
|Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be...
|Sun
|Defeat Nancy Pelosi
|2
|Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Freshly
|10
|The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10)
|Apr 21
|Another nameless ...
|11,306
