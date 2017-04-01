The Oklahoman's real estate notes for...

The Oklahoman's real estate notes for April 1, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City once was on Preservation Oklahoma's List of Most Endangered Historic Places. [PHOTO BY JIM BECKEL, THE OKLAHOMAN ARCHIVES] Preservation Oklahoma will present the 2017 Preservation Leadership Awards and unveil the 2017 list of Oklahoma's Most Endangered Historic Places at 6 p.m. April 17 at the Henry Overholser Mansion, 405 NW 15. "Preservation Oklahoma's Preservation Leadership Awards honor individuals whose tenacity, courage and determination have been the backbone of successful preservation projects across Oklahoma," said David Pettyjohn, executive director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 46 min SeekTruth 17,959
News Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness - Thu yuoyou 2
News Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win... Thu yuoyou 2
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Thu WarForOil 83,961
News Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Te... Mar 29 crashingmetalheads 1
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) Mar 28 Pastor P 491
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... Mar 28 Booty games by gays 5
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,817 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC