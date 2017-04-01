The Oklahoman's real estate notes for April 1, 2017
The Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City once was on Preservation Oklahoma's List of Most Endangered Historic Places. [PHOTO BY JIM BECKEL, THE OKLAHOMAN ARCHIVES] Preservation Oklahoma will present the 2017 Preservation Leadership Awards and unveil the 2017 list of Oklahoma's Most Endangered Historic Places at 6 p.m. April 17 at the Henry Overholser Mansion, 405 NW 15. "Preservation Oklahoma's Preservation Leadership Awards honor individuals whose tenacity, courage and determination have been the backbone of successful preservation projects across Oklahoma," said David Pettyjohn, executive director.
