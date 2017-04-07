Syrian-born doctor living in Oklahoma...

Syrian-born doctor living in Oklahoma reacts to air strikes

11 hrs ago

"You cannot not feel too much, emotional seeing, like little kids, babies, 9 months old, 3 years old. They are dying.

