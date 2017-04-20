Survey: Budget Cuts Causing Tough Choices For Oklahoma Schools
Climbing class sizes and shrinking educational opportunities will become more widespread for Oklahoma students next year if state funding for schools continues its unpredictable decline, according to a new survey. The survey from the associations representing school administrators and school board members asked school districts the effect of potential budget cuts for next school year.
