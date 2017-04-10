Severe storms packing hail, tornadoes...

Severe storms packing hail, tornadoes possible in region

Forecasters say severe storms packing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible throughout much of Oklahoma and the surrounding region by the end of the week. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman says the storm system could produce multiple rounds of severe weather on Friday and Saturday.

