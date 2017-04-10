Sees the day: Thee Oh Sees return to Oklahoma

Dwyer, who fronts Thee Oh Sees, makes music that feels at times like raw outbursts of fuzzy psychedelic aggression and at other times like the sleepy ballads of a swamp hermit. Throughout the band's dozen or so albums, Dwyer manages to refine that aggression in a way that makes the chaos seem spontaneous, perhaps even unhinged.

