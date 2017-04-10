Reactions to Rep. David Brumbaugh's d...

Reactions to Rep. David Brumbaugh's death

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Hannah Brumbaugh, 12, reads material on a digital device while sitting with her dad, Rep. David Brumbaugh, who is talking to Rep. Eric Proctor as they wait the arrival of Gov. Mary Fallin who will address a joint session of the Oklahoma Legislature in the House Chamber Monday afternoon, Feb. 2, 2015. Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin, Sen. James Lankford and other local political leaders posted condolence messages following news of state Rep. David Brumbaugh's death on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 10 hr seektruth 18,145
News 'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g... 14 hr Joni Schuyler 2
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 20 hr Herman 83,965
Poll Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10) Fri LadyLady 398
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... Fri What do you know 6
News Video Showing Man Harassing Tulsa Officer Poste... Fri soverign 1
News I Need An Affordable Car That Can Outrun A Torn... Fri nedobs 3
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,330,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC