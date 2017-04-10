Railroad turntable relic arrives at O...

Railroad turntable relic arrives at Oklahoma Railway Museum in Oklahoma City

A 100-foot, 215,000-pound turntable moves slowly toward its new home at the Oklahoma Railway Museum. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] A relic of the railway industry joined the Oklahoma Railway Museum on Friday, as a 100-foot Frisco turntable was towed to Oklahoma City from Stillwater.

