Police: Houston man charged with multiple murders confessed to Oklahoma strangling
A Houston man police believe to be a serial killer confessed to strangling a woman in Oklahoma, detectives said. Texas Ranger James Holland told a court in Oklahoma City on April 21, 2017, that Reece kidnapped and killed 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston in Bethany, Okla.
