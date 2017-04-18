Police: Houston man charged with mult...

Police: Houston man charged with multiple murders confessed to Oklahoma strangling

A Houston man police believe to be a serial killer confessed to strangling a woman in Oklahoma, detectives said. Texas Ranger James Holland told a court in Oklahoma City on April 21, 2017, that Reece kidnapped and killed 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston in Bethany, Okla.

