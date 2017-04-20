Pesticide maker pushes Trump administration to kill risk study
This letter obtained by the Associated Press and photographed in the news agency's Washington bureau, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, was sent to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt by attorneys representing Dow Chemical requesting the EPA "to set aside" the results of government studies they claimed were fundamentally flawed. Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris is a close adviser to President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|83,968
|Health Care Provider Fee Recommended (Oct '08)
|Wed
|homecarepalmbeach
|6
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|Tue
|SeekTruth
|18,172
|Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun...
|Apr 17
|coffinflyrd
|1
|'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g...
|Apr 15
|Joni Schuyler
|2
|Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|LadyLady
|398
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Apr 14
|What do you know
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC